Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · New ESG Lawsuit Targets Aspirational Statements (2021 #5)

The nonprofit Earth Island Institute filed a lawsuit alleging false and deceptive representations as "a sustainable and environmentally friendly company, despite being one of the largest contributors of plastic pollution in the world.

Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2021/06/article...nal-statements/

