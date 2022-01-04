Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · New ESG Lawsuit Targets Aspirational Statements (2021 #5)
The nonprofit Earth Island Institute filed a lawsuit alleging false and deceptive representations as "a sustainable and environmentally friendly company, despite being one of the largest contributors of plastic pollution in the world.
Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2021/06/article...nal-statements/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.