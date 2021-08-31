ARTICLE

In this episode of the Above Board podcast, Morrison & Foerster partner and host Dave Lynn speaks with Arden Phillips, Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Tahzoo, a global user experience consultancy that provides digital content solutions to Fortune 500 clients, on corporate governance and board-related topics raised by BlackRock's recently-issued 2021 stewardship report.

In the report, BlackRock focuses on five engagement priorities, including board quality and effectiveness, incentive pay alignment, climate and natural capital, company impacts on people, as well as strategy, purpose, and financial resilience. Here, Arden and Dave examine the report from a board governance perspective to determine ways boards may enhance their effectiveness and thereby improve the chances of favorable voting outcomes.

