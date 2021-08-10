ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self In This Episode

WilmerHale podcast co-hosts and Partners Brendan McGuire and John Walsh welcome Partner Brittany Amadi, who is joined by guests Malini Moorthy and Ajit Narang to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Medtronic.

Amadi is a partner at WilmerHale who focuses her practice on intellectual property litigation at the trial and appellate stages. She was recently named a National Bar Association "40 Under 40 – Nation's Best Advocates" honoree for 2021. These annual awards recognize the nation's top lawyers under the age of 40 who exemplify a broad range of high achievement in the legal field, including in advocacy, innovation, vision, leadership and overall legal and community involvement. She was also recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal as a "Woman Worth Watching in STEM."

Moorthy is vice president and chief deputy general counsel and Narang is chief counsel of pelvic health at Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services and solutions. Medtronic is leading the way in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the legal field by adopting a collaborative approach to engage outside counsel.

Amadi, Moorthy and Narang share their perspectives on how companies and law firms can work together to foster opportunities and increase awareness to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.