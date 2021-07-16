Diversity is a guiding principle at Mintz and a key driver of the value the firm provides to our clients.



In our new 2020 Mintz Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, we highlight several Mintz programs and initiatives that reflect our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and legal industry, and we share some of the journeys Mintz attorneys have made to get where they are today.

We have more to do as a firm and in our profession, but we're proud of the steps Mintz is taking.

A few examples include:

Joining the Law Firm Anti-Racism Alliance to help eliminate systemic racism

Committing to increasing the number of Black attorneys at Mintz by 50% in two years

Providing a paid Election Day holiday to encourage employees to participate in election activities

And we will continue to work to accelerate the pace of change.

In the spirit of collaboration and collegiality embraced by our MIntz community, we welcome the opportunity to discuss these initiatives and additional ways we can join forces to drive change together.

Access the report here.

