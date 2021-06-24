ARTICLE

30 Jul 2021 12:00 p.m. - 01:00 p.m. PDT

Morrison & Foerster offers a complimentary nine-part series for startup founders, executives, and investors on the legal side of founding a startup. This weekly seminar will arm attendees with the knowledge needed to manage the legal aspects of launching, funding, and growing a startup, with insights to avoid common mistakes that can have serious consequences down the road. Topics covered in this one hour session include:

Organizational mistakes

Stock issuance mistakes

Intellectual property mistakes

Employment mistakes

Fundraising mistakes

To register, kindly email your LinkedIn to Vishal Singh at ECVCevents@mofo.com.

