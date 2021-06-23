Worldwide:
Board Diversity – A Global Approach Podcast Episode 1
23 June 2021
Arnold & Porter
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Arnold & Porter's Teresa Johnson discusses Board
Diversity in California and the UK with CM Murray's Emma
Bartlett.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Worldwide
All-Seeing Bylaws Help Block Diversity Suit
Proskauer Rose LLP
The rash of shareholder derivative actions alleging violations of fiduciary duties tied to companies' diversity measures are continuing to take a beating in the Northern District of California.
What Is ESG? (Video)
Mintz
What is ESG? Learn more from Jen Rubin, Member of Employment, Labor and Benefits Section at Mintz and co-lead of the firm's ESG Practice Group. Jen leverages her experience advising corporate boards on social and governance issues.