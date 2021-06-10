ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Progressive Insurance has announced the creation of an 8.4-acre solar panel array, which will include over 4,000 panels. The company plans to have the new system up and running at its Mayfield Village campus this summer (construction began on March 29). The completed project will help reduce Progressive's carbon emissions by 4,000 metric tons per year. Progressive contracted with three local companies – Mars Electric, YellowLite Inc. and Preformed Line Products Solar for the installation, design and construction of the solar array.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.