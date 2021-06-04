self

Understanding the nuances of American culture, society, economy, and legal system is imperative to the success of any French company looking to do business in the U.S. From selecting the right location to vetting vendors, hiring and retaining employees to setting a budget, we're exploring the logistics of what foreign companies need to do prior to coming to the U.S. Joining host Valerie Demont for this conversation is Paula Clozel.

Paula Clozel is the plant manager at Creapharm CS USA. Creapharm Clinical Supplies is a worldwide logistics company providing support to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Paula is responsible for setting up the U.S. branch of the company, including building out operations and hiring employees.

Valérie Demont is a partner in the Corporate Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's New York Office and Co-Chair of Sheppard Mullin's French Desk. Valérie focuses her practice on U.S. and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and securities offerings and corporate governance matters. She has been involved in numerous mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and dispositions for corporations and private equity funds in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In particular, she routinely advises foreign companies with the establishment and growth of their operations in the United States.

What We Discussed in This Episode

Why did Creapharm decide to do business in the U.S.?

How was Atlanta, Georgia selected as the location for their U.S. logistics facility? What factors were considered in this choice?

Why is it important for businesses to learn from the mistakes and accomplishments of other French companies establishing operations in the U.S.?

What steps did Creapharm take to navigate the legal complexities in the U.S.?

Which partners did Creapharm rely on to set up its business in the U.S.?

How did Creapharm prepare for setting up in the U.S.?

What was key to Creapharm' s success in the U.S.?

The budget process.

The lessons learned.

Resources Mentioned

French-American Chamber of Commerce

