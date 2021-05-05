ARTICLE

Top Environmental Social & Governance Concerns for Corporate Boards

Pressure from institutional investors such as BlackRock vanguard and State Street and environmental groups, employees, customers, and other corporate stakeholders has contributed to an increased focus and urgency on environmental, social and corporate governance matters or ESG. Boards of directors are now looking for ways their companies can design and implement business strategies that produce a sustainable future and remain relevant in a world where climate change, social justice, pandemics, disease prevention and wellness are the new normal.

In this episode of Kelley Drye's Legal Download, senior associate Courtney Kleshinski provides a roadmap for boards to take tangible steps towards identifying their ESG goals and start to clearly define what their company stands for beyond maximizing shareholder value.

