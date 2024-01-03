Organized retail crime is an escalating threat that demands a coordinated response from retailers, consumers, and lawmakers. Its tentacles reach far beyond lost profits, jeopardizing community safety, employment opportunities, and the very fabric of our society. Failure to act swiftly and decisively has dire consequences. Retailers must become proactive, investing in cutting-edge technology, empowering employees, and forging alliances with law enforcement and industry peers. We must push for robust legal frameworks that dismantle ORC networks and deter future perpetrators. This is not just an economic issue; it's a call to action to protect our communities and safeguard our shared future.

