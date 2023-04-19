Nate Mendell spoke to Bloomberg Law about a discrepancy in new self-disclosure policies between U.S. attorney's offices and Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters, and whether lawyers for corporations thinking about confessing misdeeds in exchange for heightened leniency are weighing where to get the better deal.

"It comes down to trust," Nate said. "You're going to be weighing the trust and predictability you might get from experienced prosecutors in a specialized unit at Main Justice versus the trust and predictability you would have with a U.S. attorney's office that is sophisticated and where you would have good connections."

