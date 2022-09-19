Nate Mendell spoke to Bloomberg Law about the Justice Department's new corporate crime enforcement playbook, which aims to speed up indictments against executives by promising their companies won't face a guilty plea or compliance monitor if they rapidly and voluntarily turn over information.

"'You can trust us. Voluntarily self-disclose everything. It's going to be fine.' Those depend on faith in your partners on the government's side," said Nate.

