Nate Mendell spoke to Bloomberg Law about U.S. Department of Justice officials advocating for targeted evidence gathering as prosecutors are struggling to pore through massive amounts of electronic data they uncover during corporate crime investigations.

"Limiting how much evidence you collect is a crude way to address the problem of overwhelming amounts of information," Nate said. "But it usually yields a more effective investigation and prosecution."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally published by Bloomberg Law

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved