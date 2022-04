self

Join Womble Bond Dickinson partners Britt Biles and Luke Cass for a conversation on the Department of Justice's efforts on corporate criminal enforcement, financial fraud and other enforcement areas. With a 10% increase in white collar crime prosecutions in 2021, what is the current enforcement climate and what's ahead?

