"Pleading the Fifth" is one of the most commonly known phrases in the U.S. legal system, and the right against self-incrimination is one of the Constitution's most meaningful protections. That said, the costs and risks of exercising that right in the corporate fraud context may outweigh the benefits.

To learn about some of the limits and potential high costs that invoking this protection could mean for companies — particularly federal government contractors, see our post on the Subject to Inquiry blog.

