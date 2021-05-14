United States:
The Perils Of Pleading The Fifth In The Corporate Fraud Context
14 May 2021
McGuireWoods LLP
"Pleading the Fifth" is one of the most commonly known
phrases in the U.S. legal system, and the right against
self-incrimination is one of the Constitution's most meaningful
protections. That said, the costs and risks of exercising that
right in the corporate fraud context may outweigh the benefits.
To learn about some of the limits and potential high costs that
invoking this protection could mean for companies —
particularly federal government contractors, see our post on
the Subject to Inquiry blog.
