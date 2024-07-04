SBA To Pause All New Small Business Certifications On Aug. 1, 2024

Companies seeking small business status certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) must plan ahead. During a planned system upgrade, the SBA will pause all new applications for certification beginning on Aug. 1, 2024, through early September 2024. The SBA cannot provide a more specific date for unpausing the certification process.
Small businesses seeking certification in any of the following status programs are advised to complete their applications before Aug. 1, 2024:
- Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).
- Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB).
- 8(a) Business Development Program.
- Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB).
- Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
- Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone).
Small businesses are encouraged not to wait if they have a proposal due. The SBA understands that some companies may need time-sensitive support to respond to open solicitations and opportunities. In those instances, small businesses should send the proposal number, agency name, and bid due date to the certifications@SBA.gov email, which will address those case-by-case.
For small businesses that have already been approved for these programs, the SBA program will send guidance directly to participants due for renewal during the August-September timeframe.
