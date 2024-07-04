SBA To Pause All New Small Business Certifications On Aug. 1, 2024

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.

Companies seeking small business status certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) must plan ahead. During a planned system upgrade, the SBA will pause all new applications for certification beginning on Aug. 1, 2024, through early September 2024. The SBA cannot provide a more specific date for unpausing the certification process.

Small businesses seeking certification in any of the following status programs are advised to complete their applications before Aug. 1, 2024:

Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB).

8(a) Business Development Program.

Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB).

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone).

Small businesses are encouraged not to wait if they have a proposal due. The SBA understands that some companies may need time-sensitive support to respond to open solicitations and opportunities. In those instances, small businesses should send the proposal number, agency name, and bid due date to the certifications@SBA.gov email, which will address those case-by-case.

For small businesses that have already been approved for these programs, the SBA program will send guidance directly to participants due for renewal during the August-September timeframe.

