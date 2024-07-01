2024 Torys-Rotman Business Leadership Program Recap

The fifth cohort of the Torys-Rotman Business Leadership Program has capped off another successful year. Offered exclusively to Torys lawyers, the program comprises of a combination of interactive lectures...

The program's four modules—strategy and feedback, leadership and client relationships, negotiation and influence, and effective presentations—are led by some of the country's distinguished instructors at the Rotman School of Management. Participants from across all of our offices attended and graduated with heightened strategic, business and leadership acumen.

2024 Torys-Rotman Business Leadership Certificate Program cohort

"I enormously enjoyed the opportunity to hone my leadership skills while strengthening relationships with my colleagues. Our discussions about strategy, negotiation, and communication will enable me to be a more skilled and thoughtful leader as my career progresses."

- Davida Shiff

"The Torys-Rotman Business Leadership Program provided an invaluable opportunity to learn from business leaders and subject matter experts across various disciplines. A highlight for me was a discussion of firm strategy with the firm's leadership. I'm confident that my participation in this program has furthered my professional and personal development."

- Michael Murphy

"The high calibre instructors came from impressive backgrounds and brought real world experience to help distill some esoteric topics into consumable content that we can leverage in our everyday lives as lawyers. The investment Torys makes in the program is well worth the dividends I am sure it will pay."

-Alexandra Shelley

"The seminars on active listening, client relationships, and presenting effectively to clients were top notch and provided valuable insights that I look forward to incorporating in my practice. The Rotman program was also a great opportunity for team building with my firm-wide senior associate class."

- Geoff Kelsall

"The program provided an opportunity to take a step back from the day-to-day practice of law to consider and analyze the factors and elements driving the firm's strategic direction and to learn and focus on the skills, habits and mindset necessary on an individual level to be able to meaningfully and collaboratively contribute to that goal"

- Justin Crawford

"The Rotman program was rewarding from both a content perspective and in terms of connecting with my colleagues in other offices. The program taught us important soft skills such as leadership, providing feedback, and how listening can improve our relationships with clients. I have already applied some of these learnings in my day-to-day practice."

- Gino Bruni

"The program was an opportunity to refine my leadership and negotiation skills, to learn from Rotman's terrific faculty, and to strengthen my network of meaningful connections with senior associates across Torys offices. The program is a hallmark of the firm's commitment to investing in its people, and I am grateful to have participated in its fifth iteration."

- Kendall Grant

