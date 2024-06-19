ARTICLE
19 June 2024

Unlocking Customer Success Through Strategic Segmentation

At its most basic, customer success (CS) is the enabling of desired outcomes for customers using a product or service. By anticipating customers' questions, difficulties and challenges...
At its most basic, customer success (CS) is the enabling of desired outcomes for customers using a product or service. By anticipating customers' questions, difficulties and challenges, companies can provide solutions in real time, which can result in benefits on both the revenue and cost sides. Thus, building a robust segmentation framework is crucial for delivering tailored customer journeys and optimizing CS staffing.

An actionable segmentation framework typically includes:

  • Clear definition of each customer tier;
  • Defined criteria for how a customer is assigned to a tier, which will also define guidelines for moving customers between segments; and
  • Examples of customers who are in each tier, with key case uses called out and typical personas identified and characterized.

Through a strategic customer segmentation approach, companies can make effective decisions and maintain or engage customers proactively based on their needs. Click the button below to discover deeper insights building a customer segmentation model to proactively provide customers with the tools and support they need to maximize product usage and value, which will ultimately drive retention and cross-sell opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

