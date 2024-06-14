self

In 1984, three siblings from Texas established the first Ezell's Famous Chicken location in Seattle – cleverly located next to a high school. Despite early struggles, within five years, Ezell's Famous Chicken was truly famous after Oprah Winfrey ordered delivery and shared her love of the restaurant on her talk show.

Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, Ezell's has grown to 17 locations across Washington and Oregon and also offers food trucks and catering. The restaurant remains family-owned and operated, with family members managing locations and holding positions in the corporate office.

On June 11, siblings and founders Lewis Rudd and Faye Stephens shared how Ezell's came to be; their commitment to giving back to the community; how the siblings have continued to keep Ezell's as a family-owned business; and what's next as they look to expand Ezell's and consider their succession.

