Space Business Review May 2024

May 29 – Verizon, Inc. (Verizon) announced that it plans to invest $100m in direct-to-device company AST SpaceMobile Inc. (AST SpaceMobile), consisting of $65m in commercial pre-payments and $35m in debt. Verizon plans to leverage AST SpaceMobile's satellite network to improve cellular coverage in remote areas of the United States. Earlier, on May 16, AST SpaceMobile entered into an agreement with AT&T Inc. to provide space-based connectivity services for its U.S. network.

May 29 – Canadian space and robotics company MDA Space, Inc. (MDA) and commercial space station joint venture Starlab Space LLC (Starlab) announced that MDA is joining Starlab alongside existing joint venture partners Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., Airbus Defence and Space and Mitsubishi Corporation. MDA will provide robotics expertise and solutions to Starlab, which plans to launch its first space station in 2028.

Read more related news in Space Business Review April 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.