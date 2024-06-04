Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — June 2024

Recent M&A Activity:

April 22, 2024: CryoWorks manufactures and provides cryogenic piping systems intended to serve its clients in the aerospace, defense, clean energy, food and beverage, semiconductor, electronics, and automotive sectors. The company reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Crane Company.

May 9, 2024: Oklo, a developer of advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, acquired AltC Acquisition Corporation. Oklo plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line.

