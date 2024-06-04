Intergenerational Hybrid Work Divides

Embracing hybrid work models requires acknowledging and catering to the diverse preferences of different generations. Each generation comes to the table with unique views and experiences on how the workplace should operate.

I enjoyed this law.com article by Kathleen Pearson on the topic. Here are a couple of general observations from the article and a few of my own thoughts:

Baby boomers, for instance, view the office as a central hub for mentorship, learning, and career progression. They tend to feel that a strong work ethic is demonstrated through physical presence in the office. They place importance on face-to-face interactions for teaching and learning.

Gen X, often seen as the bridge between these groups, holds an interesting position in understanding both traditional and modern work approaches. Gen X experienced the shift from traditional to digital methods, allowing Gen X to appreciate both in-person interactions and the flexibility of remote work.

Millennials are more open to flexibility in the workplace and technology for collaboration. They appreciate more immediate feedback and are more naturally inclined to embrace collaboration than earlier generations. Millennials are actually serious about achieving work-life balance whereas those of us in Gen X talked a good game, but did not actually do much about it.

Gen Z values work flexibility, technology, rapid career progression, and constant communication. Gen Z appears to be taking the baton on improving work-life balance. Many in this generation started their careers during the pandemic, so likely have mostly known remote work. They also appear to prize rapid career progression based more on merit than seniority even more than prior generations.

One point I especially love is to create opportunities for different generations to share their preferences and expectations. Leadership should not be surprised when their teams do not meet expectations they have no idea even exist or that are not articulated well. Likewise, team members should not be shocked when leadership does not try to accommodate some unknown preferences.

These conversations should be used as teaching opportunities for both leadership and other team members. Leaders can use this as a Chesterton's fence moment (https://t.ly/XjKCm) to explain the benefits of being in the office and some of the other traditional business practices. On the flip side, team members can use this to understand why some of our work Chesterton's Fences are there and then help leadership remove or maybe cut a few holes in the fence when appropriate.

I see a ton of differences in communication styles with different generations. For example, the team I am on is slowly training me on the concept of leaving fewer voicemails and relying on getting a call back from any missed calls. Conversely, I am hoping to convince others of the value of talking on the phone to clients, team members, and others on the deal team vs constant email and text. I have been able to build relationships with folks throughout the United States by taking the time to chat once in a while that I would not be able to do through email or text.

Let's embrace generational diversity to shape a workplace that benefits everyone.

