ARTICLE
4 June 2024

A Refresh On Co-Investing LPs And Side Cars

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore
Co-investing is in full stride these days with more LPs co-investing alongside the GP.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Alidad Vakili
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Co-investing is in full stride these days with more LPs co-investing alongside the GP. Some new funds are even offering LPs co-investing rights on a "no-fee, no-carry basis to his LPs." There are a number of benefits to co-investing (access to deal flow and to cap tables of high potential startups ahead of others). However, it can also create misalignment between LPs and GPs, especially if the LP is more interested in deal flow and reserving capital for direct investments.

Co-investing rights give LPs the ability to acquire an equity stake alongside the GP, often through a sidecar vehicle. This direct access to deal flow allows allocators to concentrate their portfolio in specific companies or an emerging technology—generative AI, for instance.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alidad Vakili
Alidad Vakili
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More