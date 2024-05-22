ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Purchase Price Allocations Of Software Companies [Data Study]

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Ankura's analysis of the 2023 purchase price allocation for transactions involving software and IT services companies by U.S.-based acquirers provides valuable insights into how developed technology...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Ankura's analysis of the 2023 purchase price allocation for transactions involving software and IT services companies by U.S.-based acquirers provides valuable insights into how developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks, trade names, and goodwill are treated in technology company transactions. The study reveals that the allocation trends for 2023 are largely in line with previous years, with a slight decrease in the portion of the purchase price attributed to goodwill. This information is crucial for finance professionals in the technology sector, offering them a benchmark to evaluate potential and completed transactions against the industry's recent trends.

Click here to review our analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

