Untangling The Complexity Of Stressed Carve-Outs

In this report, we will look at how the notion of stress may lead to a different approach in assessing, planning, and delivering a carve-out successfully.

As part of our analysis, we will examine a stressed carve-out through various operational lenses including tax, finance, IT, pre-deal assessment and diligence, through to deal signing and execution, from both buyer and seller perspectives.

Finally, we will explore the alternative solutions available to buyers and sellers to mitigate risks, accelerate execution and maximise value in these transactions.

How Stressed Carve-Outs Are Different

The presence of stress influences a typical carveout process in a number of ways, often including six key characteristics:

Accelerated timeframe Limited information Less business continuity support Buyer-led planning Funding challenges Management capacity

Originally published 16 May 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.