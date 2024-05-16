Drawing from personal experiences, pro bono work and her law practice, Corporate Senior Associate Ekaterina Harrison has written "The EHCP Handbook: How to Make an Eﬀective Education Health and Care Plan: A Guide for Parents and Carers."The handbook, set to be published by Pavilion Publishing and Media Ltd in June, is aimed at parents and caregivers but is relevant to education and social care professionals.

The book, which Katya's 11-year-old son illustrates, offers a step-by-step overview of each section of the education health and care plans (EHCPs), with practical examples to get the best outcome of required support. In the book, Katya shares valuable legal information about EHCPs, their history and the responsibilities of the local authorities. Katya also suggests ways to help families maintain the plan's relevance and advocate for their rights. Throughout, she aims to outline strategies that promote better collaboration between parents and support teams.

As an autistic woman and mother to three neurodivergent children, Katya brings a unique perspective to her writing, and she wrote the book in a way that is accessible to a wide audience of non-lawyers. The book is both about legal issues and special needs.

"Many people who will read it will likely have special needs, too, as well preferences for specific ways to learn things,"Katya explained. "Because of this, I took a careful approach, using clear, short sentences and paragraphs. I also used metaphors and visualization techniques to explain legal concepts."

