Welcome To "Lowenstein Africa Presents: Venture Voices"

Lowenstein Sandler is proud to launch its latest podcast: "LS Africa Presents: Venture Voices," hosted by Rossie E. Turman III, Deangeor Chin, Raquel Smith, and Tolulope "Tolu" Adetayo. The podcast will explore the stories that define Africa's emerging company and venture capital landscape, featuring interviews with the audacious founders, visionary investors, and everyday individuals shaping Africa's venture landscape. We'll delve into the triumphs and the challenges, the risks, and the rewards. In this podcast series, we'll tell the stories of the entrepreneurs, investors, and others in the African ECVC ecosystem who are leading the way in the growing African markets, those who are succeeding, and those who have stumbled.

Speakers:

Rossie E. Turman III, Partner and Chair, International Finance; Co-chair, Africa Practice

Deangeor Chin, Counsel, Africa Practice, Debt Finance, Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

Raquel Smith, Counsel, Africa Practice

Tolulope "Tolu" Adetayo, Law Clerk, Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

Rossie Turman: I'm Rossie Turman, a partner at Lowenstein Sandler in the Debt Finance and ECVC practices. I'm also the Chair of the International Finance practice and the Co-chair of the firm's Africa practice. I've been doing work on the continent for over 30 years.

Raquel Smith: I'm Raquel Smith and I'm a counsel here at Lowenstein.

Tolu Adetayo: I am Tolu Adetayo, a Nigerian Barrister and law clerk at Lowenstein Sandler pending admission to the NY Bar.

Deangeor Chin: And I'm Deangeor Chin, counsel at the firm. We are members of the firm's Africa practice, Debt Finance practice, and ECVC group. We are on a mission to explore the stories that define Africa's emerging company and venture capital landscape. Join us as we meet the audacious founders, the visionary investors, and the everyday individuals shaping Africa's venture landscape. We'll delve into the triumphs and the challenges, the risks, and the rewards. In this podcast series, we'll tell the stories of the entrepreneurs, investors, and others in the African ECVC ecosystem who are leading the way in the growing African markets, those who are succeeding, and those who have stumbled.

Tolu Adetayo: By illustrating the opportunities available and how others have pursued them, we will show founders and potential investors in Africa and beyond how it can be done. And share some of the lessons learned along the way.

Rossie Turman: We'll also touch on some of the practical aspects of doing business in Africa, and we'll draw on our own experience advising growth companies, investors, and others doing business transactions around the world and on the continent of Africa.

Raquel Smith: Lowenstein Africa Presents: Venture Voices. Subscribe now on your favorite podcast platform.

