ARTICLE
21 May 2024

AHLA's Speaking Of Health Law: Private Equity In Health Care: Latest Trends And Developments

BT
Barnes & Thornburg

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg logo
Explore
In this episode of AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast, John E. Kelly, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, and Kim H. Looney, Partner, K&L Gates LLP, discuss the current dynamics...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of John E. Kelly
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast, John E. Kelly, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, and Kim H. Looney, Partner, K&L Gates LLP, discuss the current dynamics of private equity within the healthcare industry. Their discussion covers why private equity firms are increasingly interested in healthcare, the specific segments that attract their attention, trends in private equity deals, public scrutiny of these investments, federal and state oversight, compliance considerations, and risk management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John E. Kelly
John E. Kelly
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

AHLA's Speaking Of Health Law: Private Equity In Health Care: Latest Trends And Developments

United States Corporate/Commercial Law

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More