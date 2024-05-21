In this episode of AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast, John E. Kelly, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, and Kim H. Looney, Partner, K&L Gates LLP, discuss the current dynamics of private equity within the healthcare industry. Their discussion covers why private equity firms are increasingly interested in healthcare, the specific segments that attract their attention, trends in private equity deals, public scrutiny of these investments, federal and state oversight, compliance considerations, and risk management.

