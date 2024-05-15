Beyond Borders: Global Corporate PPA Outlook

While 2022 saw record commitments to renewable generation by commercial and industrial customers in the U.S., agreements with C&I customers in 2023 were affected by federal investigations into tariff avoidance, storm responses, supply chain disruptions and importation issues.Nonetheless, the outlook for growth remains promising for 2024, as corporate purchasers continue to drive the U.S. renewable markets.

Learn more about what's ahead for U.S. and global corporate PPAs in Sheppard Mullin and Bird & Bird's International Corporate PPA Report.

