Over the past decade, the global secondaries market has grown from a $24 billion industry to a $144 billion industry as of 2023. It's no wonder – the strategy offers LPs and GPs significant opportunity, especially when traditional M&A and fundraising may be slow. This is no truer than in North America, where nearly two-thirds of the sector's deal volume came from in 2023.

Recently, Partner Christopher Robinson, co-head of Proskauer's Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions practice, sat down with Secondaries Investor's (SI) editor Adam Le as part of the outlet's Decade of Secondaries podcast series, commemorating the rise of secondaries. Chris and Adam were joined by Eddie Keith, a partner at Ares Management and Yann Robard, founder and managing partner at Dawson Partners, and explored the asset class's growth and what to expect in the decade ahead.

A Decade Of Secondaries: Will The North American Market's Dominance Continue?

