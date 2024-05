self/iframe> self

We are pleased to introduce the latest episode of Navigating Mortgage M&A, a collaborative effort between Mayer Brown and Mortgage Advisory Partners. In this episode, Closing Preparation and Communications, hosts Lauren Pryor and Brian Hale are pleased to welcome Mike Baynes, an accomplished entrepreneur and co-founding partner of Lower.com.

In this episode, we discuss cultural elements to consider when identifying a potential closing team, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to determine the inner circle best positioned to bring the companies together. As emotions heighten nearing the closing, we stress the importance of managing employee expectations and concerns to conducting pulse checks and identifying early wins that reflect the bright future of the company.

To listen to past episodes in our Navigating Mortgage M&A series, please click here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.