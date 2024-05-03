Recent M&A Activity:

March 19, 2024: Mobile Auto Concepts, a provider of maintenance, cleaning, and replacement services based in San Francisco, was acquired by Yoshi Mobility for an undisclosed amount on March 19, 2024. Mobile Auto offers waterless wash, disinfectant spray, proficient tire installation, and mobile EV charging, thereby helping customers to keep their vehicles safe and reduce downtime. This acquisition demonstrates Yoshi Mobility's continued commitment to expanding its suite of services to address the real pain points of its fleet and enterprise customers nationwide.

