The automotive sector is witnessing a time of unprecedented change, making it more crucial than ever to stay informed about the latest industry insights. We are thrilled to announce the release of our new automotive M&A report.

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive Analysis: Our report delves into key M&A trends, including global transaction volumes, values, valuations, and buyer types in the automotive sector.

Data-Driven Insights: Leveraging data from S&P Capital IQ, Refinitiv, AlphaSense, and independent research, we offer a detailed analysis of industry trends and company performance across automotive sector segments.

Fresh Perspectives: Discover trending topics in automotive companies' transcripts over the past twelve months, providing you with valuable insights into the industry's current landscape.

Key Findings Include:

M&A activity increased in the second half of 2023 compared to the first half. Improving quarterly trends in Q3-23 and Q4-23 are tentatively positive signs after the dip observed in Q2-23.

Transactions valued over $50 million represented approximately 21% of transactions disclosed in the second half of 2023.

Strategic buyers accounted for approximately 63% of announced transactions compared to 37% for financial buyers.

Originally published by 24 April, 2024

