ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are pleased to announce that on May 1st, Mayer Brown will launch a new video series of "virtual fireside chats" with chief legal officers and general counsels from across various industries that we hope will provide you with a fresh perspective on leadership in the legal profession. Please view the brief video above for a sense of what we will be sharing with you. And, please look for a new episode at the start of each month. Upcoming episodes will feature:

Rachel Brand , Executive Vice President of Global Governance, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Walmart

, Executive Vice President of Global Governance, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Bruce Byrd , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Palo Alto Networks

, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, William Deckelman , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, DXC Technology

, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Nancy Laben , Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton

, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Danielle McCoy , General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Fannie Mae

, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Kathryn Simpson , Corporate Vice President and General Counsel, Northrop Grumman

, Corporate Vice President and General Counsel, Peter Wexler , Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Newmont Corporation

, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, And many others!

We look forward to bringing these discussions to you and hope you find them to be both valuable and interesting.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.