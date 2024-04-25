After a sluggish 2023, mergers and acquisitions activity has so far exhibited a cautious but optimistic upturn in the first quarter of 2024. While the year began with the echoes of previous anxieties—global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, high-interest rates that increase the cost of capital, and lingering pandemic effects—signs of a thaw are emerging. This momentum is fueled by a confluence of factors, with private equity continuing to play a prominent role and strategic acquisitions taking center stage.

Worldwide M&A deal value in 2023 totaled $3.2 trillion, which represented a 15% decrease in comparison to 2022 (which also experienced a steep decline in M&A activity). Total spending in the tech sector dipped below $300 billion, which was a decade low. Corporations and investment firms adopted conservative capital deployment strategies, leading to a decline in blockbuster deals and a shift towards smaller, more thoughtful acquisitions.

Private equity firms emerged as dominant players in 2023, steering the M&A landscape towards take-private deals. This trend capitalized on the perceived undervaluation of public companies in a volatile market, allowing private equity firms to snag acquisitions at lower multiples. However, a notable trend emerged: compression in multiples. This signaled a market correction from the inflated valuations of the past, making acquisitions potentially more attractive for value-seeking buyers.

Blockbuster M&A deals from seasoned acquirers significantly decelerated due to the emergence of "valuation strike zones" and heightened regulatory scrutiny. The widening gap between buyer and seller expectations complicated negotiations and extended deal timelines. Additionally, increased regulatory scrutiny in sectors like technology and healthcare caused acquirers to tread cautiously. High-profile regulatory roadblocks thrown up against proposed deals further contributed to the slowdown, forcing companies to weigh the potential hurdles against the benefits.

The regulatory landscape itself morphed into a complex maze, with authorities in major jurisdictions taking a stricter stance on M&A oversight. This was particularly true in cross-border transactions, where geopolitical tensions further muddied the waters. Trade disputes and national security concerns added another layer of complexity to the M&A playing field.

The first quarter of 2024 wrote a new story and set the year's tone. An upward swing, especially in the healthcare sector due to large mergers in this space, is sending ripples of confidence through the M&A landscape. Megadeals are making a comeback, with 10 deals announced in the first quarter that are valued at $10 billion. In March, significant deals with big names such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck have been disclosed or closed.

Armed with ample dry powder and expected decreases in interest rates, Ernst & Young recently reported that private equity deal volume is projected to rise by 13% in 2024, which is still significantly below its record-breaking year in 2021. The focus is expected to shift away from mega-deals towards smaller, well-thought-out acquisitions and tuck-ins that align with long-term growth plans. Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity have already begun impacting the M&A space, making tech a particularly hot sector.

Forward-looking into 2024, election years historically have created uncertainty as discussions about policy, cross-border relations, and sector-specific regulations are discussed. Geopolitical tensions and escalating conflicts are already impacting global supply chains and investment flows. The success of cross-border deals will be dependent on the country, market, and industry.

While 2023 was a year of cautious maneuvering in the M&A landscape, 2024 is shaping up to be a year of measured resurgence. Private equity will play a pivotal role, and strategic acquisitions aligned with long-term growth will likely take center stage. The health care sector is already demonstrating this shift with large mergers. How the interplay of these factors unfolds will determine the trajectory of M&A activity throughout the year. Navigating potential headwinds will be crucial for companies and investors seeking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by a cautiously optimistic M&A environment.

This article was originally published in Daily Business Review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.