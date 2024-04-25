Digital Infrastructure – the cell towers, data centers, fiber and small cells that power our wireless and mobile data – is one of the fastest growing investment sectors today. New technologies such as 5G and IoT have put increasing demands on what many call the fourth utility and now, comes AI – the most demanding technology yet. As the global economy transitions to all things digital, powering this revolution has become mission-critical. On this episode of Private Market Talks, we explore what is required to operate, build and scale the infrastructure at the heart of a converging digital ecosystem. We also discuss the unique real estate, energy and regulatory challenges of developing this infrastructure.

Our guest on this installment is Kyle Colvin, managing director at DigitalBridge, an $80 billion global asset manager specializing in investing in digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge is a pioneer in the digital infrastructure landscape – not just as an investor but also as an operator through active management of its portfolio companies. Also joining us today on this episode to lend his insights is Kunal Dogra, a partner in Proskauer's M&A group who focuses on digital infrastructure.

Powering the AI Revolution with DigitalBridge's Kyle Colvin

