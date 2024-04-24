Corporate Transparency Act – What's All the Hoopla

Join us for an informative webinar featuring Mark High from Dickinson Wright's Detroit office. Mark will be breaking down the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and what it means for businesses like yours.



In this session, Mark breaks down the ins and outs of the CTA, including why it's crucial for companies to register the personal information of beneficial owners with FinCEN at the US Department of Treasury. He stresses the importance of acting fast, especially for new companies formed this year, who have just 90 days to comply.



Mark will also discuss the serious consequences of not following the rules and why it's essential for every company to designate a CTA compliance officer to ensure they stay on track.



You'll learn:

What the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) is all about and why it matters for your business.

The timeline for compliance: New companies need to act within 90 days of formation while existing ones have until the end of 2024.

Who's exempt: Mark will walk you through the exceptions, including for companies already regulated elsewhere, publicly traded entities, and large operating companies meeting certain criteria.

