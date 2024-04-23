The U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has learned of fraudulent attempts to solicit information from individuals and entities who may be subject to reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

According to FinCEN, these scams may include:

Correspondence requesting payment. There is no fee to file beneficial ownership information (BOI) directly with FinCEN. FinCEN does not send correspondence requesting payment to file BOI. Do not send money in response to any mailing that claims to be from FinCEN or another government agency. Correspondence that asks the recipient to click on a URL or to scan a QR code. Those emails or letters are fraudulent. Do not click any suspicious links or attachments or scan any QR codes in emails, on websites or in any unsolicited mailings. Correspondence that references a "Form 4022" or an "Important Compliance Notice." This correspondence is fraudulent. FinCEN does not have a "Form 4022." Do not send BOI to anyone by completing these forms. Correspondence or other documents referencing a "US Business Regulations Dept." This correspondence is fraudulent; there is no government entity by this name.

Duane Morris is actively monitoring developments regarding the CTA and issuing Alerts on the topic.

