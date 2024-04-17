self

Enacted in 2021, the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) is intended to reduce illicit activity, including tax fraud, money laundering, and the funding of terrorist activity.

What does this mean for government contractors?

In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, co-host Mike McGill sits down with his Arnold & Porter colleague Naomi Hartman, a partner in the firm's Corporate and Finance practice group. Mike and Naomi discuss the intention of the CTA, which entities are covered, and what information companies may need to provide the government.

