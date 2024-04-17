Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

Our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Director Reyad Nasser, Managing Director Ben Jackson and Managing Director Alan Pender.

In today's episode, join these gentlemen as they discuss the new corporate metric put onto the drilling sites, and how you can reach this capital efficiency. Dive into the different pros and cons that come from IOCS vs. independents and how these two could take the best of each other to change the game in the oil & gas industry.

