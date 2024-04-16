self

Company Complies with NARB Decision on Review Disclosures After FTC Intervenes

Smile Prep operates a website that provides reviews of clear aligners (or "invisible braces") based on an "extensive five-point analysis." Because Smile Prep's sole source of revenue consists of commissions from some of the companies it reviews, Smile Direct Club (or "SDC") filed an NAD challenge suggesting that the company "slants its rankings and reviews to favor those companies that make payments to it at the relative expense of those companies that don't."

