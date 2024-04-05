ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. Here are this week's updates.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

FinCEN Issues Final Rule Extending Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Deadline For New Entities Jones Day The Final Rule is part of a larger regulatory package that implements the Corporate Transparency Act and establishes Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirements...

Appeal Filed By Justice Department In Case Declaring Corporate Transparency Act Unconstitutional – To File Or Not To File? Duane Morris LLP Since our previous Alert about the March 1, 2024, Alabama District Court decision declaring the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) unconstitutional, the U.S. Justice Department...

Accountants' Role In The Beneficial Ownership Reporting Requirement Under The Corporate Transparency Act Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP There has been a proliferation of articles and news blasts across the accounting profession over the past several months concerning the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)...

Corporate Transparency Act Compliance Reminder Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz In October 2023, we issued a Corporate Alert for clients pertaining to the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA"), a new federal law that took effect as of January 1, 2024.

Complying With The Corporate Transparency Act In The Possessions Parsons Behle & Latimer Those working in the Possessions know that some U.S. laws apply to the Possessions; others do not. The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) is special. It applies to the Possessions...