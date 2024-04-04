ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Financial Services partner Amber Hay was quoted in the Bloomberg Law article, "FDIC's Bank Merger Overhaul Leaves Midsize Lender Deals in Limbo," which discusses the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)'s recent proposal to instate greater hurdles for mergers resulting in a combined bank with more than $100 billion in assets.

The FDIC's larger aim is to assess the potential effects a bank merger could have on financial stability, local communities, and competition. Hay told Bloomberg Law that, in general the regulators are "trying to better prepare themselves to deal with financial stability considerations and provide clarity to the public in how they approach it."

Read the full article (subscription required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.