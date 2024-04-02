ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this presentation, Buchanan attorneys Andrew Weissenberg, Carly Barnes and Carrie Amezcua delved into the reasons behind private equity's keen interest in healthcare targets.



Attendees gained valuable insights into the mechanisms and documents commonly used in medical and dental acquisitions, discovered the intricacies of post-closing structures utilized by private equity firms to ensure ongoing profitability, uncovered new laws affecting private equity purchases of medical practices, and learned how to navigate the complexities of restrictive corporate practice of medicine prohibitions across different states.

View the recording here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.