In an interview with Growth Middle Market magazine, Paul Epstein, project development & finance partner, discussed how the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act together with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has incentivized investors to support public projects and target companies with on-going work rather than one-off projects.

"Transport, energy, broadband and water are four categories that are seeing incentives that are meant to leverage private capital," Paul said in the interview. "We believe investment will continue to grow as long as there are no changes to the law and there aren't exogenous factors coming into play, given that 2024 is an election year."

Paul explained that developers are increasingly using the two pieces of federal legislation to apply for benefits such as tax credits that can be used to reduce capital costs for themselves as well as outside investors.

Focused on complex financings, projects and acquisitions in the infrastructure and energy sectors, Paul represents private investors and lenders in public-private projects that involve the negotiation of commercial contracts such as concession, construction and operating agreements as well as public and private financing arrangements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.