The 2023 Venture Capital Report offers an in-depth US venture capital market analysis and outlook, including industry and regional breakdowns, and insights on the following topics:

The rise and fall of large financing rounds over recent years;

A discussion of the changing landscape for noncompetes and issues employers should consider;

Key considerations and the process for private company option repricings;

Financing considerations for and enhanced regulatory scrutiny regarding defense tech startups; and

Trends in venture capital financing deal terms, including a summary of data in convertible note, SAFE, and preferred stock transactions and in M&A transactions involving venture-backed companies.

2024 WilmerHale Venture Capital Report

