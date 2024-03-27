The 2024 M&A Report offers a global M&A market review and outlook, as well as insights on the following topics: 

  • Usage of common public company takeover defenses;
  • Key developments in a rapidly evolving US antitrust enforcement environment;
  • A recently announced DOJ M&A Safe Harbor Policy;
  • A comparison of deal terms in public and private company acquisitions; and
  • Trends in VC-backed company M&A deal terms.

2023 WilmerHale M&A Report

