ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The 2024 M&A Report offers a global M&A market review and outlook, as well as insights on the following topics:

Usage of common public company takeover defenses;

Key developments in a rapidly evolving US antitrust enforcement environment;

A recently announced DOJ M&A Safe Harbor Policy;

A comparison of deal terms in public and private company acquisitions; and

Trends in VC-backed company M&A deal terms.

2023 WilmerHale M&A Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.