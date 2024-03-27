The 2024 M&A Report offers a global M&A market review and outlook, as well as insights on the following topics:
- Usage of common public company takeover defenses;
- Key developments in a rapidly evolving US antitrust enforcement environment;
- A recently announced DOJ M&A Safe Harbor Policy;
- A comparison of deal terms in public and private company acquisitions; and
- Trends in VC-backed company M&A deal terms.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.