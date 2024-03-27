WilmerHale's annual IPO, Venture Capital and M&A reports offer detailed insights into market conditions and provide comprehensive statistics and thoughtful analysis.

Th e2024 IPO Report offersa detailed IPO market review and outlook, plus useful market metrics and need-to-know information for pre-IPO companies on the following topics:

A review of EGC election practices and how they continue to evolve;

How the duty of oversight applies to directors and officers, too;

Reverse mergers as an alternative to an IPO;

How recent SEC enforcement actions highlight the importance of D&O questionnaires;

The pros and cons of an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP);

Preparing for beneficial ownership reporting and an overview of new SEC rules for Schedules 13D and 13G; and

A preview of recently expanded accounting and auditing standards.

The 2024 Venture Capital Report offers an in-depth US venture capital market analysis and outlook, including industry and regional breakdowns, and insights on the following topics:

The rise and fall of large financing rounds over recent years;

A discussion of the changing landscape for noncompetes and issues employers should consider;

Key considerations and the process for private company option repricings;

Financing considerations for and enhanced regulatory scrutiny regarding defense tech startups; and

Trends in venture capital financing deal terms, including a summary of data in convertible note, SAFE, and preferred stock transactions and in M&A transactions involving venture-backed companies.

The 2024 M&A Report offers a global M&A market review and outlook, as well as insights on the following topics:

Usage of common public company takeover defenses;

Key developments in a rapidly evolving US antitrust enforcement environment;

A recently announced DOJ M&A Safe Harbor Policy;

A comparison of deal terms in public and private company acquisitions; and

Trends in VC-backed company M&A deal terms.

The relevant reports also showcase prominent recent capital markets, venture capital and M&A transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.