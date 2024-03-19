The year 2023 will be remembered as a challenging year for private equity, with complexities to navigate on many fronts. Traditional debt financing was expensive and scarce, expectations on valuations were tricky to navigate, portfolio companies required additional attention, fundraising was not easy and regulators continued to scale up their scrutiny of the industry and its transactions. Although overall deal volume was significantly down, private equity funds still found opportunities to do deals even in the face of these stiff headwinds.

In this special report, the Akin private equity team dives into some of the key challenges the industry faced in 2023 and discusses where we think the opportunities will be in the market in the year ahead. We are covering important topics impacting private equity funds including: