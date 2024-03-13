United States:
Corporate Transparency Act Declared Unconstitutional (But It May Not Benefit You)
13 March 2024
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
The United States District Court for the Northern District of
Alabama recently declared the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)
unconstitutional in an action brought by National Small Business
Association (NSBA) and one of its members. The Court determined
that the CTA exceeded the limits of Congress's legislative
power and lacked a sufficient nexus to any enumerated power in the
Constitution.
The Court rejected the government's argument that the CTA
was within the ambit of the Constitution's Commerce, Taxing,
and Necessary and Proper Clauses, along with Congress' foreign
affairs and national security powers and enjoined the Treasury
Department and FinCEN from enforcing the CTA against the NSBA and
its members.
FinCEN has indicated that it will not require the NSBA
or its members to file beneficial ownership information reports at
this time. All other reporting companies remain subject to the
CTA's reporting requirements, unless exempt.
It is expected that this litigation will continue through the
appeal process.
For a description of the reporting obligations under the CTA,
please see our prior client alerts.
